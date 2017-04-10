Wolf talks opioid epidemic, pain management at War Memorial Updated at

Wolf talks opioid epidemic, pain mana...

Wolf talks opioid epidemic, pain management at War Memorial

Five Johnstown Tomahawks players, wearing their vibrant red game-day jerseys, conspicuously sat in the audience as Gov. Tom Wolf hosted an opioid roundtable inside the Cambria County War Memorial Arena on Thursday. For example, knee surgery and pain management - if an opioid painkiller is used - "might be the first step on the road to heroin because OxyContin is three times as expensive as heroin right on the street here in Johnstown,” Wolf said.

