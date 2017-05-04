Tri-county blotter
Ashley K. Allen, 27, of 116 Mary's Lane was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent. Officers said Allen was stopped on South Main Street near Lexington Avenue after she was allegedly speeding.
