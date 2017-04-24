'Side-Yard Program': Johnstown Neighb...

'Side-Yard Program': Johnstown Neighbors To Be Offered Vacant Lots

April 26 --Some Johnstown property owners may have a chance to expand their territories by taking ownership of adjacent vacant lots. Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar is looking at 74 authority-owned properties to see which could be offered to adjacent landowners for the cost of a title transfer.

