Riccardo De Luca/AP, License: N/A

Riccardo De Luca/AP, License: N/A

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Joseph Chaput successfully opposed a bill expanding the church's liability in child sexual abuse cases when he was archbishop of Denver. A similar bill is in the Pennsylvania House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr 9 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar 23 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar 18 Charlie Chime 8
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar 18 Asian Persuasion 31
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar '17 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb '17 Abbots step dad 19
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC