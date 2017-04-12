Pa.'s 18% hidden tax
Pa.'s 18% hidden tax was supposed to be temporary ... In 1936 If you've ever paid the "Johnstown Flood Tax," you probably don't know it. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oonhxA The "temporary" tax was enacted in 1936 to help victims of the Johnstown flood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Fri
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar '17
|Hair Ron
|4
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan '17
|Alpha Dog
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC