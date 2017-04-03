Pa. AG Shapiro Threatens Big Pharma, ...

Pa. AG Shapiro Threatens Big Pharma, Touts Opioid Busts

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Don't miss this important update from @JoshShapiroPA on OAG's efforts so far to continue the fight against the heroin and opioid crisis. pic.twitter.com/aiMjduMITk Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro calls the fight against opioid addiction "my top priority" in a new video he posted to social media Tuesday while touting heroin busts and crackdowns on over-prescribers of painkillers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate 4 hr RLG 1
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar 23 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar 18 Charlie Chime 8
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar 18 Asian Persuasion 31
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar '17 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb '17 Abbots step dad 19
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC