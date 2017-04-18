Natural gas fueling stations coming to Monroe transit authority
Monroe County will be host to one of the first of 29 compressed natural gas fueling stations in the state. The effort will be part of a joint venture between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Trillium CNG and Cam Tran.
