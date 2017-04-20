More CNG fueling stations will open in southwestern Pennsylvania
A new public-private partnership will add 29 compressed natural gas fueling stations across Pennsylvania over the next several years, including in Westmoreland, Beaver, Butler and Allegheny counties.
