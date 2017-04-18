Joseph Strelnik on Breakfast, Flavore...

Joseph Strelnik on Breakfast, Flavored Ice Cubes and Morning Collective

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Denver Westword

Chef/owner Joseph Strelnik had spent more than four years as the executive chef at Snooze before learning the corporate ropes at Village Inn, and he's attempting to blend the best of both experiences here, applying creative twists to breakfast classics while offering something for everyone, be they health nuts or gluttons, at a sub-$10 price point. This means that strawberry cheesecake French toast shares menu real estate with ancient-grain porridge, and diners can add both vegan chorizo and bacon aioli to their meals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Worst White Rapper Ever Apr 14 Know It All 20
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr 9 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar 23 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar '17 Charlie Chime 8
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar '17 Asian Persuasion 31
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar '17 Hair Ron 4
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC