Joseph Strelnik on Breakfast, Flavored Ice Cubes and Morning Collective

Chef/owner Joseph Strelnik had spent more than four years as the executive chef at Snooze before learning the corporate ropes at Village Inn, and he's attempting to blend the best of both experiences here, applying creative twists to breakfast classics while offering something for everyone, be they health nuts or gluttons, at a sub-$10 price point. This means that strawberry cheesecake French toast shares menu real estate with ancient-grain porridge, and diners can add both vegan chorizo and bacon aioli to their meals.

