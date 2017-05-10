Johnstown High School LGBT club gets ...

Johnstown High School LGBT club gets advisors

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education on Wednesday appointed new co-advisors to Johnstown High School's Gay-Straight Alliance club, which may undergo a name change. The board appointed Elif Ipek-Nobles, a JHS math teacher, and Julie Rodgers, a JHS special education teacher, as unpaid co-advisors to the group.

Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Johnstown, PA

