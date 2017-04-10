Johnstown BOE passes $34M school budget

Johnstown BOE passes $34M school budget

The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education President Kathryn Zajicek reads a prepared statement about the 2017-18 district budget Thursday night at Johnstown High School. JOHNSTOWN - The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education on Thursday adopted a $33.9 million district budget for 2017-18, which officials say has a Action by the board at Johnstown High School means the tentative budget will now go to the public for a final vote on May 16. Details of the spending plan will be heard at a public hearing at 6 p.m. May 9 at the JHS Lecture Hall.

