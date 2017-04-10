Johnstown BOE passes $34M school budget
The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education President Kathryn Zajicek reads a prepared statement about the 2017-18 district budget Thursday night at Johnstown High School. JOHNSTOWN - The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education on Thursday adopted a $33.9 million district budget for 2017-18, which officials say has a Action by the board at Johnstown High School means the tentative budget will now go to the public for a final vote on May 16. Details of the spending plan will be heard at a public hearing at 6 p.m. May 9 at the JHS Lecture Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar '17
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb '17
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan '17
|Alpha Dog
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC