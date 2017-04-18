Inspector General files welfare fraud...

Inspector General files welfare fraud charges against 68 people in January

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WPMT-TV York

The Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 68 individuals between January 1 and January 31. These charges will generate a total of $420,018.93 in restitution paid to the commonwealth, as well as additional cost savings as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they defrauded. For January 2017, the restitution totals by benefits program are: $273,166.89 for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ; $90,943.61 for medical assistance; $24,190.72 for cash assistance; $22,620 for subsidized day care; and $9,097.71 for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) 14 hr DDD 34
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Apr 24 Ben Dover 3
The Worst White Rapper Ever Apr 14 Know It All 20
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr 9 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar '17 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar '17 Charlie Chime 8
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar '17 Hair Ron 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC