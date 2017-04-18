Inspector General files welfare fraud charges against 68 people in January

The Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 68 individuals between January 1 and January 31. These charges will generate a total of $420,018.93 in restitution paid to the commonwealth, as well as additional cost savings as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they defrauded. For January 2017, the restitution totals by benefits program are: $273,166.89 for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ; $90,943.61 for medical assistance; $24,190.72 for cash assistance; $22,620 for subsidized day care; and $9,097.71 for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program .

