Wizard World opens strong Friday on a cold, wet St. Patrick's Day
Wizard World Cleveland opened strong Friday evening, despite rainy cold weather and competition from the St. Patrick's Day parade. The Hulk was not the only one wearing green.
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar 4
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb '17
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan '17
|Alpha Dog
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
