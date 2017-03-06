Pennsylvania bishop enters accord wit...

Pennsylvania bishop enters accord with federal prosecutor on sex-abuse response

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Catholic World News

Bishop Mark Bartchak of Altoona-Johnstown, Pennsylvania, has agreed with a federal prosecutor on a "collaborative framework" to respond to sex-abuse complaints in the diocese, which had been the subject of a local prosecutor's probe. Last year Pennsylvania's attorney general, Kathleen Kane, released a report showing evidence of sexual abuse by dozens of priests in the diocese, involving hundreds of children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Sat Mikel Cassara 29
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar 4 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC