Pennsylvania bishop enters accord with federal prosecutor on sex-abuse response
Bishop Mark Bartchak of Altoona-Johnstown, Pennsylvania, has agreed with a federal prosecutor on a "collaborative framework" to respond to sex-abuse complaints in the diocese, which had been the subject of a local prosecutor's probe. Last year Pennsylvania's attorney general, Kathleen Kane, released a report showing evidence of sexual abuse by dozens of priests in the diocese, involving hundreds of children.
