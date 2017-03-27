PA Community Forms Arson Task Force

PA Community Forms Arson Task Force

March 30--Johnstown police and fire departments have joined with federal and state agencies and the insurance industry to beef up arson investigations through a new fire investigation task force. "It is going to give us opportunities to reach out and get more resources," city fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said.

