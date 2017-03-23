More

Homicide charges will be added against a jailed Johnstown man in connection with the deadly fight at near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. 19 year-old Brady DiStefano has already been charged with aggravated assault and more for allegedly beating and choking 20-year-old Caleb Zweig, of Rockville, Maryland, back on February 4th.

