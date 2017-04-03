Library still on course to be school-...

Library still on course to be school-funded

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Johnstown Public Library is waiting until after this Saturday's major library fundraiser before continuing to discuss the possibility of converting its facility to a school district library. Last fall, officials from the library and the city initially discussed whether the facility could become a school district library funded by Greater Johnstown School District taxpayers.

