Library still on course to be school-funded
The Johnstown Public Library is waiting until after this Saturday's major library fundraiser before continuing to discuss the possibility of converting its facility to a school district library. Last fall, officials from the library and the city initially discussed whether the facility could become a school district library funded by Greater Johnstown School District taxpayers.
