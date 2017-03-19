Liberals freak out over Obamacare rep...

Liberals freak out over Obamacare replacement law - claim it would...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: NewsTarget.com

Liberals freak out over Obamacare replacement law - claim it would result in "thousands of births" of babies that should be aborted In 2008, Barack Obama said at a town hall event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, that he didn't want his daughters to ever be "punished" with an unexpected child. "I've got two daughters, nine years old and six years old," Obama explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate 6 hr Rick 5
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar 23 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar 18 Charlie Chime 8
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar 18 Asian Persuasion 31
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar 4 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb '17 Abbots step dad 19
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC