Liberals freak out over Obamacare replacement law - claim it would result in "thousands of births" of babies that should be aborted In 2008, Barack Obama said at a town hall event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, that he didn't want his daughters to ever be "punished" with an unexpected child. "I've got two daughters, nine years old and six years old," Obama explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.