Langerholc Defends the Work of Individuals with Disabilities in Sheltered Workshops

Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. underscored the importance of sheltered workshops for individuals with disabilities at an enthusiastic rally at the Capitol's East Wing Rotunda on Monday. Several hundred representatives of the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, based in both Johnstown and Ebensburg, and other sheltered workshops across the state, packed the morning rally to demonstrate the importance of allowing individuals with disabilities who want to work the chance to earn a paycheck and gain a sense of pride.

