Langerholc Defends the Work of Individuals with Disabilities in Sheltered Workshops
Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. underscored the importance of sheltered workshops for individuals with disabilities at an enthusiastic rally at the Capitol's East Wing Rotunda on Monday. Several hundred representatives of the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, based in both Johnstown and Ebensburg, and other sheltered workshops across the state, packed the morning rally to demonstrate the importance of allowing individuals with disabilities who want to work the chance to earn a paycheck and gain a sense of pride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Sun
|JtownChimeslover
|7
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 4
|Mikel Cassara
|29
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar 4
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 20
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan '17
|Alpha Dog
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC