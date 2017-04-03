Johnstown school reaches out to displaced academy students
John Augustine, administrative director for the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, told the Tri-County Sunday that the school found out at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 that the Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology was closing. "After a whirlwind few business days and an intense due diligence process, the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center will be expanding its 'Career in a Year' program to now include a full time adult cosmetology program," was the statement in the technology center's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Wed
|RLG
|1
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar '17
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb '17
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan '17
|Alpha Dog
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC