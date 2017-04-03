Johnstown school reaches out to displ...

Johnstown school reaches out to displaced academy students

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Progress

John Augustine, administrative director for the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, told the Tri-County Sunday that the school found out at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 that the Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology was closing. "After a whirlwind few business days and an intense due diligence process, the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center will be expanding its 'Career in a Year' program to now include a full time adult cosmetology program," was the statement in the technology center's news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Wed RLG 1
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar 23 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar 18 Charlie Chime 8
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar 18 Asian Persuasion 31
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar '17 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb '17 Abbots step dad 19
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC