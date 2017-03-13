Irate Pa. mom accused of threatening ...

Irate Pa. mom accused of threatening to 'put a bullet in teacher's head'

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: PennLive.com

An irate mother accused of threatening to "put a bullet in a teacher's head" probably won't be showing up for the next PTA meeting in Johnstown, Pa( An irate mother accused of threatening to "put a bullet in a teacher's head" probably won't be showing up for the next PTA meeting in Johnstown, Pa. This, after WJAC-TV reports the 32-year-old suspect, Jessica Spory, now faces charges of intimidation-retaliation, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats in the incident Tuesday at Greater Johnstown High School.

