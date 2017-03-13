High school musicals welcome younger cast members
ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2017, AND THEREAFTER - Students participate in a rehearsal of the musical "Annie Get Your Gun" on March 2, 2017, at Conemaugh Township Area High School in Davidsville, Pa. Some high school musicals welcome middle-school performers, possibly motivating students to continue participating throughout high school, according to Conemaugh Township's drama and music teacher Mari Grace Lingenfelter, who is directing the school's musical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|Foam Finger Guy
|30
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 12
|JtownChimeslover
|7
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar 4
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 20
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan '17
|Alpha Dog
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC