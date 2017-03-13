High school musicals welcome younger ...

High school musicals welcome younger cast members

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: New Jersey Herald

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2017, AND THEREAFTER - Students participate in a rehearsal of the musical "Annie Get Your Gun" on March 2, 2017, at Conemaugh Township Area High School in Davidsville, Pa. Some high school musicals welcome middle-school performers, possibly motivating students to continue participating throughout high school, according to Conemaugh Township's drama and music teacher Mari Grace Lingenfelter, who is directing the school's musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) 12 hr Foam Finger Guy 30
Chimes Gospel television show Mar 12 JtownChimeslover 7
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar 4 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC