Former fighter pilot says 'values' he...

Former fighter pilot says 'values' helped him survive behind enemy lines

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Air Force Capt. Scott O'Grady possessed three important core beliefs - faith in God, family values and a sense of patriotism - when he found himself trapped behind enemy lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar 4 Mikel Cassara 29
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar 4 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC