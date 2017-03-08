Feds, bishop to spell out abuse plan in western Pa. diocese18 minutes ago
Western Pennsylvania's top federal prosecutor and a Catholic bishop who heads a diocese where investigators say two former bishops helped cover up child-sex abuse by dozens of priests are announcing a plan to prevent future abuse. Acting U.S. Attorney Soo Song and Altoona-Johnstown Bishop Mark Bartchak have called a news conference Monday afternoon in Johnstown.
