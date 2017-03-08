Feds, bishop to spell out abuse plan in western Pa. diocese18 minutes ago

Feds, bishop to spell out abuse plan ...

Feds, bishop to spell out abuse plan in western Pa. diocese

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Philly.com

Western Pennsylvania's top federal prosecutor and a Catholic bishop who heads a diocese where investigators say two former bishops helped cover up child-sex abuse by dozens of priests are announcing a plan to prevent future abuse. Acting U.S. Attorney Soo Song and Altoona-Johnstown Bishop Mark Bartchak have called a news conference Monday afternoon in Johnstown.

Johnstown, PA

