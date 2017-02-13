Why do millions think Trump is the sa...

Why do millions think Trump is the savior of the working class?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Raw Story

In Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told supporters he would bring back jobs to the depressed steel town Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we'll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 4 Fat Abbott 18
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan 21 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC