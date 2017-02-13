Why do millions think Trump is the savior of the working class?
In Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told supporters he would bring back jobs to the depressed steel town Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we'll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Feb 8
|Fat Abbott
|2
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 4
|Fat Abbott
|18
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan 30
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan 21
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC