US philosopher with Slovak roots, Michael Novak, dies
The US philosopher, diplomat and theologian with Slovak roots, Michael Novak, is considered one of the most influential religious thinkers of the 20 Michael Novak was born in 1933 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, as the oldest of five children of immigrants from the SpiA region of what is now Slovak territory. He lectured and worked at several prestigious universities, and also held important diplomatic positions in international institutions, the Sme daily wrote a day after his death.
