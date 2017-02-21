The faith community just lost 'the le...

The faith community just lost 'the leading public intellectual' of a generation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Deseret News

A prominent Catholic thinker and social critic died this month, inspiring reflections on how he forever altered the relationship between religion and government. Michael Novak, 83, who died Feb. 17 due to complications from colon cancer, is most famous for his writings on morality and economics, but his impact on religious scholars is much broader, spanning debates about foreign policy, secularism and even sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC