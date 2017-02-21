The faith community just lost 'the leading public intellectual' of a generation

A prominent Catholic thinker and social critic died this month, inspiring reflections on how he forever altered the relationship between religion and government. Michael Novak, 83, who died Feb. 17 due to complications from colon cancer, is most famous for his writings on morality and economics, but his impact on religious scholars is much broader, spanning debates about foreign policy, secularism and even sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.