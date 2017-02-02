PNC Pops to Welcome Best of Broadway for 'Standing Ovations'

The PNC Pops proves "there's no business like show business" during an evening of Broadway showstoppers with "Broadway Standing Ovations" on February 17-19 at Heinz Hall. Audience favorite Jack Everly returns to lead the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Student Chorale and guest vocalists in a program featuring some of the most beloved songs from the Great White Way, including "Man of La Mancha," "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "Music of the Night" and more.

