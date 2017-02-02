PNC Pops to Welcome Best of Broadway ...

PNC Pops to Welcome Best of Broadway for 'Standing Ovations'

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The PNC Pops proves "there's no business like show business" during an evening of Broadway showstoppers with "Broadway Standing Ovations" on February 17-19 at Heinz Hall. Audience favorite Jack Everly returns to lead the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Student Chorale and guest vocalists in a program featuring some of the most beloved songs from the Great White Way, including "Man of La Mancha," "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "Music of the Night" and more.

