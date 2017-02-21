PA: Vision 2017 Public Transit a 'Lif...

PA: Vision 2017 Public Transit a 'Life Link,' CamTran Executive Says

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Feb. 25--The construction of two compressed natural gas filling stations marks the Cambria County Transit Authority's most visible recent upgrade, but leaders say there is more happening behind the scenes. "It's been an exciting year," authority Chairman Ed Cernic Jr. said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC