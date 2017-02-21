More

More

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

Another area post-secondary school has closed it's doors. As of Friday, the Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology closed their DuBois and Johnstown schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC