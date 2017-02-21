Michael Novak
Over a long life Michael Novak traveled from writing speeches for George McGovern to serving as Ronald Reagan's ambassador to the U.N. Commission on Human Rights, reflecting an intellectual journey from socialism to capitalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Mon
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Feb 8
|Fat Abbott
|2
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan 30
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan '17
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC