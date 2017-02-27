Michael Novak, RIP - His Perspective ...

Michael Novak, RIP - His Perspective Was Unique

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Never would we say or even imply that a death was bracing, refreshing, or needed. And so we wish that Michael Novak - one of those names you seldom hear but whose bearer achieved true greatness; in this instance, in the twinned fields of philosophy and theology - was still with us, spreading his unique perspective on the American Dream, as he both lived and defined it.

