Jury mulls fate of 2 men charged in housing project slaying
A jury must now decide the fate of two men charged in a robbery and shooting death at a western Pennsylvania housing project. The Tribune-Democrat reports that the Cambria County panel started deliberations late Tuesday afternoon in the case against 46-year-old Perry Henderson of Mount Union and 62-year-old Stanley Spriggs of McConnellsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 20
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Feb 8
|Fat Abbott
|2
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan 30
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan '17
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC