Jury mulls fate of 2 men charged in h...

Jury mulls fate of 2 men charged in housing project slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A jury must now decide the fate of two men charged in a robbery and shooting death at a western Pennsylvania housing project. The Tribune-Democrat reports that the Cambria County panel started deliberations late Tuesday afternoon in the case against 46-year-old Perry Henderson of Mount Union and 62-year-old Stanley Spriggs of McConnellsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC