Healing Touch Buddies program
A Healing Touch group is set to meet today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Healthcare Carondelet Pavilion, 380 Guy Park Ave. For more information or to register, call Sr. Rita Jean DuBrey at the SMH Center for Complementary Therapies at 841-7146.
