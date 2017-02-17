Healing Touch Buddies program

Healing Touch Buddies program

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A Healing Touch group is set to meet today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Healthcare Carondelet Pavilion, 380 Guy Park Ave. For more information or to register, call Sr. Rita Jean DuBrey at the SMH Center for Complementary Therapies at 841-7146.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 4 Fat Abbott 18
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan 21 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC