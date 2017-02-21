Donation accepted for Johnstown schoo...

Donation accepted for Johnstown school district's music fund

A donation for the Greater Johnstown School District's music program was approved by the Board of Education Thursday night at Johnstown High School. The board accepted a donation of $2,326 from the Johnstown Music Support Group for the district's general music fund.

