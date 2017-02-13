BOE to consider making tax refunds
The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education will consider making $27,000 worth of property tax refunds at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Johnstown High School's small cafe. State Supreme Court has ordered the district to make several refunds due to property tax adjustments.
