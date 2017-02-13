BOE to consider making tax refunds

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education will consider making $27,000 worth of property tax refunds at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Johnstown High School's small cafe. State Supreme Court has ordered the district to make several refunds due to property tax adjustments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Johnstown, PA

