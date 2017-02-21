Board, mayor agree on issues
Greater Johnstown School District officials will be attending the Common Council meeting Tuesday to hear what both the district and the city hope is resolution to traffic and parking issues at Pleasant Avenue Elementary School. Board of Education President Kathryn Zajicek and board member Kathy Dougherty will be attending the meeting, at which action is due to be taken regarding Pleasant Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 20
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Feb 8
|Fat Abbott
|2
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan 30
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan '17
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC