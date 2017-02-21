Board, mayor agree on issues

Monday Feb 20

Greater Johnstown School District officials will be attending the Common Council meeting Tuesday to hear what both the district and the city hope is resolution to traffic and parking issues at Pleasant Avenue Elementary School. Board of Education President Kathryn Zajicek and board member Kathy Dougherty will be attending the meeting, at which action is due to be taken regarding Pleasant Avenue.

