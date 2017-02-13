Autopsy in on victim of fatal fight b...

Autopsy in on victim of fatal fight between Pa. fraternity brothers

Monday Feb 6 Read more: PennLive.com

The autopsy on 20-year-old Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore Caleb Zweig, who died in an alleged off campus fight Friday night with his college fraternity brother, may not clear up what happened in this tragic case. According to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh , Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has said the autopsy on Zweig was inconclusive.

