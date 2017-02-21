Agents seize $100K of heroin: Attorney General
Investigators have seized $100,000 worth of heroin from a western Pennsylvania home, breaking up a drug ring that operated throughout the Johnstown and Altoona areas, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. Five people were charged Tuesday following an investigation of the heroin ring headed by Damon Devine, 40, of Philadelphia, according to a statement issued by Shapiro.
