With bids set to be opened,Jansen Ave. school may present a - hiccup' for Johnstown's capital pro...
Bids are due to be opened March 1 for the Greater Johnstown School District's $29 million second phase of its capital project, but there may be a state aid funding problem. The district Board of Education Thursday night at Johnstown High School heard multiple updates on the ongoing project, which district voters in December 2014 for $39.6 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|2 hr
|Laura Johnstown
|5
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec '16
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec '16
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec '16
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC