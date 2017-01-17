With bids set to be opened,Jansen Ave...

With bids set to be opened,Jansen Ave. school may present a - hiccup' for Johnstown's capital pro...

Friday Jan 13

Bids are due to be opened March 1 for the Greater Johnstown School District's $29 million second phase of its capital project, but there may be a state aid funding problem. The district Board of Education Thursday night at Johnstown High School heard multiple updates on the ongoing project, which district voters in December 2014 for $39.6 million.

