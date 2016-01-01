What do Trump supporters expect?
Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pa. on Oct. 21. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Dec 23
|Rough worse than ...
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec 11
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec 11
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec 9
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec 6
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec 4
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC