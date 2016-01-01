What do Trump supporters expect?

What do Trump supporters expect?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pa. on Oct. 21. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Dec 23 Rough worse than ... 4
The Johnstown Originals Dec 11 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec 11 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec 9 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec 6 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec 5 Millennial Snowfl... 4
Bridge Hotel Dec 4 Max 1
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC