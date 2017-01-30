RSGUM Acquires Interstate Insurance M...

RSGUM Acquires Interstate Insurance Management in Pennsylvania

Monday Jan 30

Interstate is a transportation managing general agent founded in 1970 and led by President and CEO Jack Buchan. Headquartered in Johnstown, Penn., it serves the greater mid-Atlantic region and maintains underwriting authority with multiple transportation markets.

