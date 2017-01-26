One Person Hurt in Crash with PA Fire...

One Person Hurt in Crash with PA Fire Engine

Jan. 27--One person was injured early Thursday morning when a Johnstown Fire Department fire engine and another vehicle collided in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said. At 4:59 a.m. Thursday, the Johnstown Fire Department was dispatched to an automatic fire alarm at the Commerce Centre on Broad Street.

