New Senate Term Begins for Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.

Joined by his fiancee, Cortney, their three daughters, and his parents, Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. took the oath of office to be sworn in as the new senator for the 35th District, representing Bedford and Cambria counties and parts of Clearfield County. Langerholc, a former assistant district attorney for Cambria County, said he looks forward to continuing his work to fight the scourge of heroin, enact pension reform, and hold the line on spending.

