New Senate Term Begins for Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.
Joined by his fiancee, Cortney, their three daughters, and his parents, Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. took the oath of office to be sworn in as the new senator for the 35th District, representing Bedford and Cambria counties and parts of Clearfield County. Langerholc, a former assistant district attorney for Cambria County, said he looks forward to continuing his work to fight the scourge of heroin, enact pension reform, and hold the line on spending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Dec 23
|Rough worse than ...
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec 11
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec 11
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec 9
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec 6
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec 4
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC