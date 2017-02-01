Nation briefs: Easement of pipeline m...

Nation briefs: Easement of pipeline may be near

The Army Corps of Engineers was ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed under a disputed Missouri River crossing, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said on Tuesday, the latest twist in a monthslong legal battle over the $3.8 billion project. Mr. Hoeven announced late Tuesday that the acting Secretary of the Army, Robert Speer, had directed the Army Corps of Engineers to "proceed" with an easement necessary to complete the pipeline.

