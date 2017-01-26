Johnstown schools plan to stick with paper ballots
The Greater Johnstown School District plans to use paper ballots again for its annual election on May 16, the Board of Education decided last week. The board Thursday night approved a calendar of events for the annual election from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 16. The election will include a vote on the 2017-18 annual district budget, and board election for three seats.
