Drive to kill school property tax headed back to Pa. Legislature49 minutes ago

Drive to kill school property tax headed back to Pa. Legislature

Tuesday Jan 3

Senate supporters say the Nov. 8 election provided the necessary votes to eliminate school property taxes entirely and replace them with other revenue streams. That would mean shifting about $14 billion in taxes from property owners, including businesses, to Pennsylvania consumers and workers through sales and personal income taxes.

