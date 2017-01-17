Drive to kill school property tax headed back to Legislature
Debate over school property taxes in Pennsylvania is expected to return to the Legislature in 2017. Senate supporters say the Nov. 8 election provided the necessary votes to eliminate school property taxes entirely and replace them with other revenue streams.
