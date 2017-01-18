DA probing truck with anti-Martin Luther King Jr. imagery
A truck sporting images and messages against Martin Luther King Jr. has drawn the attention of a western Pennsylvania prosecutor. DA probing truck with anti-Martin Luther King Jr. imagery A truck sporting images and messages against Martin Luther King Jr. has drawn the attention of a western Pennsylvania prosecutor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde JPD cop
|4 hr
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan 21
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec '16
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec '16
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC