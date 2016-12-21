Trump voters in Pa. waiting to see about cabinet picks40 minutes ago
Lifelong Democrat Joe Petrilla says he has been through too many layoffs and jobs to tolerate a new president who breaks promises to the working class. The 56-year-old maintenance man from the mountains of central Pennsylvania, high above bleak Johnstown, says he will hold Donald Trump accountable after he assumes the presidency, because it was people like him - rust belt Democrats - who delivered swing states Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin and the presidency to Trump.
